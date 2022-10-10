Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

