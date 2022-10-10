Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

