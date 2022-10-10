Research Analysts Set Expectations for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

