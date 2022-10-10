Reviewing CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 6.59% 25.77% 10.98% Alset EHome International -435.93% -28.02% -26.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBRE Group and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

96.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $27.75 billion 0.80 $1.84 billion $5.96 11.65 Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.62 -$103.32 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Alset EHome International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

