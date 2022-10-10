Reviewing Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 802.06%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 258.38%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Stoke Therapeutics.

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Stoke Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 713.14 -$13.77 million ($60.80) -0.13 Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.81 million ($2.56) -4.89

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiora Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.30% -87.96% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -41.91% -34.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-001, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy; and STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. It had entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.