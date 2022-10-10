Reviewing National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Express Group and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Express Group and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Express Group and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.86%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than National Express Group.

Risk and Volatility

National Express Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats National Express Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 27,000 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

