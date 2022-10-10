Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EVT opened at €17.63 ($17.99) on Friday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €17.06 ($17.41) and a 1-year high of €45.47 ($46.40). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.61 and a 200 day moving average of €24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.