Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 700 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 467 ($5.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.33. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.35.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

