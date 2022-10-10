RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 8.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $175.91. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

