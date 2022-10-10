Saxon Interests Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

