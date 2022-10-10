Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 192,733.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 13,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

