Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) vs. bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Head-To-Head Review

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Science 37 and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 452.49%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 3.53 -$94.33 million ($3.53) -0.51 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Science 37 and bioAffinity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Science 37 beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.