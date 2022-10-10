Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AWK. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $125.93 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.