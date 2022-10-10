Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $149.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.