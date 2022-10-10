SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,920,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

