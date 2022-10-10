Sepio Capital LP Has $3.63 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $504.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.56 and its 200-day moving average is $514.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

