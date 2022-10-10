Sepio Capital LP Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

