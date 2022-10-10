Sepio Capital LP Makes New $366,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
