Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,345.50 ($28.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market cap of £167.97 billion and a PE ratio of 554.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,259.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,210.44. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

