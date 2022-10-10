Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,678 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $3,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 277,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 79,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $21.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

