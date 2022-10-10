SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $123.76 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.