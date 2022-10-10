SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $412.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

In other news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,453.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

