Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 897 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

