Sono-Tek (SOTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Sono-Tek to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect Sono-Tek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.