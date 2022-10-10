Sono-Tek (SOTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Sono-Tek to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect Sono-Tek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.