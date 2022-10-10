SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SouthState in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

SouthState Price Performance

SouthState stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SouthState by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

