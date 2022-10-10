Spire Wealth Management Sells 146 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

