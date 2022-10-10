Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $175.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

