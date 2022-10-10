SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC opened at $126.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.