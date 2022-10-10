Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Startek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Startek’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Startek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.34 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $173,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

