Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $58.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Down 2.7 %

Stericycle stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

