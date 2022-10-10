Stifel Firstegy Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNE has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.75.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.