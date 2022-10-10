Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after buying an additional 413,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.