Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.65.

