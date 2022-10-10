Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 104 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $138.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.10.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

