Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,279 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $24.01 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

