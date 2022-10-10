Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $3.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 8.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.