Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.