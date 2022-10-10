Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 850,046 shares of company stock valued at $62,634,933. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

