Strs Ohio Has $2.39 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,621,000 after acquiring an additional 808,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,247 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.