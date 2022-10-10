Strs Ohio Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. CWM LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

SJM opened at $137.59 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

