Strs Ohio Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

