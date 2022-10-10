Strs Ohio Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

