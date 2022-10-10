Strs Ohio Purchases 9,417 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.