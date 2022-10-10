Strs Ohio Sells 11,797 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

