Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 102,969 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $79,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

