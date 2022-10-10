Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 27,846 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $86,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

