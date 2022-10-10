Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 310,779 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,440,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 310,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $90,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 348,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 287,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

