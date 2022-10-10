Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 409,524 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,291,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 409,524 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $674,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 188,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

