Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 509,533 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $74,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $85,120,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

