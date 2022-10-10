Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,164,091 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,164,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.